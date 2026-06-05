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John McGinn News: Set for big playmaking role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2026

McGinn should be one of the most important players for Scotland in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

McGinn was a key player for Aston Villa in the 2025/26 season, tallying 10 goals and six assists between the UEFA Europa League and the Premier League while filling in a number of roles in midfield. He should form a dynamic playmaking duo next to Scott McTominay in the World Cup, with his fantasy floor being considerably high due to his role in set-piece situations.

John McGinn
Aston Villa
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