John McGinn News: Set for big playmaking role

McGinn should be one of the most important players for Scotland in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

McGinn was a key player for Aston Villa in the 2025/26 season, tallying 10 goals and six assists between the UEFA Europa League and the Premier League while filling in a number of roles in midfield. He should form a dynamic playmaking duo next to Scott McTominay in the World Cup, with his fantasy floor being considerably high due to his role in set-piece situations.