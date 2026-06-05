John McGinn News: Set for big playmaking role
McGinn should be one of the most important players for Scotland in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
McGinn was a key player for Aston Villa in the 2025/26 season, tallying 10 goals and six assists between the UEFA Europa League and the Premier League while filling in a number of roles in midfield. He should form a dynamic playmaking duo next to Scott McTominay in the World Cup, with his fantasy floor being considerably high due to his role in set-piece situations.
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