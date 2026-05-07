John McGinn headshot

John McGinn News: Starting vs. Forest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

McGinn (hamstring) is in the starting lineup for Thursday's Europa League semifinal against Nottingham Forest.

As expected, McGinn is back in the mix after not playing against the Spurs over the weekend. The playmaker will slot on the right wing in a 4-2-3-1 setting, so he should be heavily involved in the attacking build-up.

John McGinn
Aston Villa
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John McGinn See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John McGinn See More
2026 World Cup Bracket Breakdown: Predicting Every Round from Group Stage to Final
SOC
2026 World Cup Bracket Breakdown: Predicting Every Round from Group Stage to Final
Author Image
Paulina Vairo
8 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
16 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
16 days ago