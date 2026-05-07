John McGinn News: Starting vs. Forest
McGinn (hamstring) is in the starting lineup for Thursday's Europa League semifinal against Nottingham Forest.
As expected, McGinn is back in the mix after not playing against the Spurs over the weekend. The playmaker will slot on the right wing in a 4-2-3-1 setting, so he should be heavily involved in the attacking build-up.
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