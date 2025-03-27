Fantasy Soccer
John Nelson headshot

John Nelson Injury: Uncertain to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Nelson (thigh) is questionable for Saturday's match against Orlando City, manager Greg Vanney told Alex Ruiz of The Galactic Tribune.

Nelson has been tabbed as "day-to-day" by Vanney, meaning it's uncertain whether he'll be able to play Saturday. The defender missed the 2-2 draw versus Minnesota United the previous weekend due to this same injury. He's been a regular starter when healthy, though, cracking the XI in three of the four games in which he's been available for.

John Nelson
Los Angeles Galaxy
