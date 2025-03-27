John Nelson Injury: Uncertain to play Saturday

Nelson (thigh) is questionable for Saturday's match against Orlando City, manager Greg Vanney told Alex Ruiz of The Galactic Tribune.

Nelson has been tabbed as "day-to-day" by Vanney, meaning it's uncertain whether he'll be able to play Saturday. The defender missed the 2-2 draw versus Minnesota United the previous weekend due to this same injury. He's been a regular starter when healthy, though, cracking the XI in three of the four games in which he's been available for.