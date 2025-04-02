Fantasy Soccer
John Nelson headshot

John Nelson News: Plays 72 minutes Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Nelson (thigh) was in the starting lineup in Tuesday's CONCACAF quarterfinal first leg against Tigres and played 72 minutes confirming he has fully recovered from his injury.

Nelson missed the last two games due to a thigh injury but was back in action in Tuesday's CONCACAF game playing most of the match confirming he is an option for the Galaxy moving forward. That said it is still uncertain if he will return to the starting lineup on Saturday against Salt Lake since he started the first three games of the season while Julian Aude started the last three. A healthy competition between both players will determine who starts.

John Nelson
Los Angeles Galaxy
