John Nelson News: Records six clearances
Nelson registered two tackles (two won) and six clearances in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Seattle Sounders FC.
Nelson played a big role as the Galaxy secured a clean sheet against Seattle. The left-back, who signed a contract extension to stay in LA until the end of the 2027/28 MLS campaign, is averaging 3.8 clearances and 2.0 tackles per game in his last five starts.
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