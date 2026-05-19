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John Nelson News: Records six clearances

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Nelson registered two tackles (two won) and six clearances in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Seattle Sounders FC.

Nelson played a big role as the Galaxy secured a clean sheet against Seattle. The left-back, who signed a contract extension to stay in LA until the end of the 2027/28 MLS campaign, is averaging 3.8 clearances and 2.0 tackles per game in his last five starts.

John Nelson
Los Angeles Galaxy
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