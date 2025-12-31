After beginning his run with a clean sheet on debut, John has now allowed five goals over his last three league starts, making five saves and conceding two goals in each of his past two matches. He made his fourth straight league start in this match, though his hold on the role remains uncertain with last season's Golden Glove winner, Matz Sels, available again after returning to the bench in the past three games. John is next in line to face Aston Villa on Saturday if he retains his starting role.