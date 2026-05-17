John News: Returns to bench

John (knee) has been included in the squad and is on the bench for Sunday's clash against Manchester United, marking his return to the matchday squad after undergoing a minor knee surgery earlier in the season.

John had been ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering the knee injury in January, making his return to the bench a faster turnaround than initially anticipated. The Brazilian goalkeeper made eight starts across the Premier League and Europa League before the injury struck, recording 11 saves and three clean sheets, and his presence on the bench gives Nottingham Forest a backup option behind Matz Sels for the final fixtures of the campaign.