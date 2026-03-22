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John Pulskamp News: Allows four goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Pulskamp registered four saves and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-1 defeat to Colorado Rapids.

Pulskamp had a rough night in net Saturday, recording four saves but being beaten the same number of times. This is his worst match of the season by far, as he remains without a clean sheet, averaging just under four saves a match but allowing 11 goals in five games as well. He will be in search of his first clean sheet of the season after the international break when facing Real Salt Lake on April 4.

John Pulskamp
Sporting Kansas City
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