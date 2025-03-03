John Pulskamp News: Allows two in loss

Pulskamp made three saves and conceded two goals during Saturday's 2-1 loss against San Jose.

Pulskamp was beaten twice in just 19 minutes and could've done a better job in the second goal as he couldn't leave the net to clear the ball before Josef Martinez slotted it home. On the other hand, the goalkeeper made some nice interventions during the rest of the contest to allow his side to remain in contention. After so many years as a backup, Pulskamp finally looks like SKC's first choice at the net and he'll hope to help his side getting their first win of the year during next Saturday's visit to D.C. United.