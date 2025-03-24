Fantasy Soccer
John Pulskamp headshot

John Pulskamp News: Average performance in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Pulskamp recorded two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 loss versus Los Angeles Football Club.

Pulskamp had a middling day between the posts as SKC fell to LAFC 2-0 on Saturday. The American keeper conceded two goals, made two saves, one diving save, and two from inside his own box. Pulskamp has yet to keep a clean sheet in the young MLS season, but will have an opportunity to get on the board this Sunday against FC Dallas.

John Pulskamp
Sporting Kansas City
