John Pulskamp News: Average performance in loss
Pulskamp recorded two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 loss versus Los Angeles Football Club.
Pulskamp had a middling day between the posts as SKC fell to LAFC 2-0 on Saturday. The American keeper conceded two goals, made two saves, one diving save, and two from inside his own box. Pulskamp has yet to keep a clean sheet in the young MLS season, but will have an opportunity to get on the board this Sunday against FC Dallas.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now