John Pulskamp News: Average performance in loss

Pulskamp had a middling day between the posts as SKC fell to LAFC 2-0 on Saturday. The American keeper conceded two goals, made two saves, one diving save, and two from inside his own box. Pulskamp has yet to keep a clean sheet in the young MLS season, but will have an opportunity to get on the board this Sunday against FC Dallas.