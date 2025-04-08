John Pulskamp News: Clean sheet in win

Pulskamp made four saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus St. Louis City SC.

For the first time this year, Pulskamp was able to keep a clean sheet thanks to four saves Saturday. This was his best performance this season thus far, and his ability to think quick showed as three of the saves came from shots inside the box. He looks to build on this with Portland up next at home this Saturday, a match they are favored in.