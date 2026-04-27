John Pulskamp News: Concedes five in defeat
Pulskamp registered one save and allowed five goals in Saturday's 5-0 loss versus Chicago Fire.
Pulskamp managed just one save (one penalty save) from six Chicago shots on goal Saturday as Kansas City unraveled in the second-half of a 5-0 road defeat. Over his last five starting appearances, the veteran keeper has produced 13 saves (one penalty save) and three clearances while conceding a whopping 18 goals. If Pulskamp remains the preferred option in net, his next opportunity to impress would come Saturday when Kansas City hosts Seattle.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Pulskamp See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive StackApril 3, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the SpecialistMarch 6, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare 2023 MLS Goalkeeper RankingsJune 26, 2023
-
Sorare
Sorare 2022 MLS Goalkeeper RankingsJuly 11, 2022
-
Sorare
Sorare 2021 MLS Goalkeeper RankingsApril 11, 2021
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Pulskamp See More