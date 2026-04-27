John Pulskamp News: Concedes five in defeat

Pulskamp registered one save and allowed five goals in Saturday's 5-0 loss versus Chicago Fire.

Pulskamp managed just one save (one penalty save) from six Chicago shots on goal Saturday as Kansas City unraveled in the second-half of a 5-0 road defeat. Over his last five starting appearances, the veteran keeper has produced 13 saves (one penalty save) and three clearances while conceding a whopping 18 goals. If Pulskamp remains the preferred option in net, his next opportunity to impress would come Saturday when Kansas City hosts Seattle.