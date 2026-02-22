John Pulskamp News: Concedes three goals
Pulskamp made three saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-0 defeat versus San Jose Earthquakes.
The last 11 games of Pulskamp's 2025 season, with Sporting Kansas City, saw him concede multiple goals 10 times. Unfortunately for him, the trend is continuing as his 2026 campaign is underway. Pulskamp will try to redeem himself next Saturday against Columbus.
