John Pulskamp headshot

John Pulskamp News: Concedes three goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 22, 2026 at 10:33pm

Pulskamp made three saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-0 defeat versus San Jose Earthquakes.

The last 11 games of Pulskamp's 2025 season, with Sporting Kansas City, saw him concede multiple goals 10 times. Unfortunately for him, the trend is continuing as his 2026 campaign is underway. Pulskamp will try to redeem himself next Saturday against Columbus.

John Pulskamp
Sporting Kansas City
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Pulskamp See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Pulskamp See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
Author Image
Deke Mathews
325 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist
Author Image
Deke Mathews
353 days ago
Sorare 2023 MLS Goalkeeper Rankings
SOC
Sorare 2023 MLS Goalkeeper Rankings
Author Image
Liad Lerner
June 26, 2023
Sorare 2022 MLS Goalkeeper Rankings
SOC
Sorare 2022 MLS Goalkeeper Rankings
Author Image
Liad Lerner
July 11, 2022
Sorare 2021 MLS Goalkeeper Rankings
SOC
Sorare 2021 MLS Goalkeeper Rankings
Author Image
JD Bazzo
April 11, 2021