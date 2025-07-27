John Pulskamp News: Concedes three in away loss

Pulskamp recorded two saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-0 loss against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Pulskamp made two saves but conceded three in an away loss to Vancouver. He has now gone 10 matches without a clean sheet, having kept only three clean sheets in his 24-game season so far. With two saves, he has now made more than one save in his last six matches and in a total of 20 of his 24 games.