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John Pulskamp News: Concedes three in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Pulskamp had no saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-1 loss against San Jose Earthquakes.

Pulskamp was not called into action for a single save in Saturday's 3-1 home loss to San Jose, conceding three goals on the night with no real answers to slow down the attack. He was beaten three times and now sits at 17 goals allowed across seven MLS appearances this season, a stretch he will be eager to clean up quickly. The keeper will look to bounce back and deliver a much sharper showing heading into Friday's matchup against Vancouver.

John Pulskamp
Sporting Kansas City
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