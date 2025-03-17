John Pulskamp News: Concedes three in draw

Pulskamp registered three saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Minnesota United.

Pulskamp had a difficult outing on Saturday against Minnesota as he conceded three goals in the first half and also three for the first time this season. He made three saves for the second time this season, bringing his total to nine in four appearances. He has yet to secure his first clean sheet of the season and will try to do so against LAFC on Saturday.