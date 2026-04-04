John Pulskamp News: Concedes three Saturday
Pulskamp allowed three goals while making four saves during Saturday's 3-1 loss to Real Salt Lake.
Pulskamp allowed a goal in the first half and two in the second as SKC dropped all three points Saturday. The keeper has allowed eight goals while combining for 12 saves over his last three starts. Sporting KC take on San Jose at home next Saturday.
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