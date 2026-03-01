John Pulskamp News: Concedes twice Saturday
Pulskamp registered three saves (including a penalty save) and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Columbus Crew.
Pulskamp conceded multiple goals again Saturday, including Diego Rossi's equalizer in the 82nd minute. He still made the biggest play of the match though as he saved Wessam Abou Ali's penalty attempt in the 87th minute which would have won the match for Columbus. Next up he faces San Diego FC on Saturday, a side which scored five goals in its opening match.
