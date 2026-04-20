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John Pulskamp News: Four saves despite loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Pulskamp recorded four saves and allowed three goals in Friday's 3-0 defeat against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Pulskamp faced seven shots and stopped four of them, it wasn't the worst performance of his season, though he didn't cover himself in glory either. On a day where his team failed to put a single shot on goal there was never a real chance for Pulskamp to come away with anything more than the loss. He will hope the team as a whole can improve in front of him moving forward.

John Pulskamp
Sporting Kansas City
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