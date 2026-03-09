John Pulskamp headshot

John Pulskamp News: Four saves in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Pulskamp made four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus San Diego FC.

Pulskamp produced four saves all from inside the box against San Diego's threatening attack but was beaten by Ander Dreyer and was lucky to escape further punishment when the same player struck the post in stoppage time. Across the first three games the goalkeeper has made 10 saves but allowed six goals and is yet to keep a clean sheet, something he will be looking to change on Saturday against LA Galaxy.

John Pulskamp
Sporting Kansas City
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Pulskamp See More
