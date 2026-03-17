John Pulskamp News: Makes four saves in win
Pulskamp recorded four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 win against Los Angeles Galaxy.
Pulskamp matched his season-high with four saves to help KC win on the road. The goalkeeper now has 14 saves in four starts, but no clean sheets yet. He will now look to keep the momentum against Colorado on Saturday.
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