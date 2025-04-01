John Pulskamp News: No saves against Dallas

Pulskamp registered no saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 loss to FC Dallas.

Pulskamp failed to make a save for the first time this season, allowing two goals in the loss to Dallas. He is still looking for his first clean sheet, having allowed 12 goals in six MLS appearances, only making 11 saves in that span. The keeper will face off with St Louis on Saturday, who have scored just four goals in the last five contests.