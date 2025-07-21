John Pulskamp News: Solid outing Saturday

Pulskamp registered four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against New York City FC.

Pulskamp had a solid game against NYCFC, making four saves while allowing just a goal Saturday. He's made 26 saves in the last five games to up his average a game to 3.6. The keeper will face off with Vancouver on Saturday for the final game before the Leagues Cup tournament, who have scored six goals in the last five appearances.