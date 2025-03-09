Fantasy Soccer
John Pulskamp headshot

John Pulskamp News: Two saves in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Pulskamp registered two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to D.C. United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 82nd minute.

Pulskamp faced four shots and stopped two of them to come away with the loss during Saturday's clash. The goalkeeper didn't exactly have an impressive match as D.C. beat him on some shots he'd probably want back. Pulskamp will hope to bounce back behind a lackluster defense moving forward.

John Pulskamp
Sporting Kansas City
