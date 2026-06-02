John Ruddy News: Released by Newcastle
Ruddy will depart Newcastle for the 2026/27 season following the conclusion of his contract.
Ruddy barely featured in the Magpies' rotation, falling sometimes to a third- or fourth-choice role behind Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale and Mark Gillespie. The former Wolverhampton man will now look for opportunities to get more involvement but might not be a reliable starting option for any Premier League side in the short term.
John Ruddy
Free Agent
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