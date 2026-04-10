John Stones Injury: Could resume partial training
Stones (calf) could take part in partial training Friday as he continues his recovery, according to coach Pep Guardiola. "Today, maybe he will do partial training. We'll see."
Stones has been sidelined since leaving the England camp early with a calf issue, and while the prospect of partial training is a step in the right direction, a return to competitive action is still likely a few weeks away for him. City are already managing without Ruben Dias (hamstring) and Josko Gvardiol (fracture) at the back, making Stones' prolonged absence a genuine concern for coach Guardiola heading into the final stretch of the season. Marc Guehi and Abdukodir Khusanov have been covering in central defense in the meantime, with no timeline yet confirmed for when Stones might be ready to feature again.
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