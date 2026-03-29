John Stones Injury: Departs international duty
Stones has departed international duty with the Three Lions due to an issue and is set for assessment, according to his national team.
Stones had been known to be dealing with a calf issue and had left the England national team after their first friendly, returning to Manchester for assessment. This is likely cautionary as City pushes to make a late run at the league title, not wanting to risk further injury. In most outlooks, the defender is likely to train again this week and join City ahead of their FA Cup tie against Liverpool.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Stones See More
-
Game Previews
Liverpool vs Manchester City Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW2551 days ago
-
Game Previews
Manchester United vs Manchester City Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW2273 days ago
-
Game Previews
Manchester City vs Chelsea Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW2085 days ago
-
Game Previews
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD6 Prediction110 days ago
-
Fantrax Waiver Wire
Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 15114 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Stones See More