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John Stones Injury: Departs international duty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Stones has departed international duty with the Three Lions due to an issue and is set for assessment, according to his national team.

Stones had been known to be dealing with a calf issue and had left the England national team after their first friendly, returning to Manchester for assessment. This is likely cautionary as City pushes to make a late run at the league title, not wanting to risk further injury. In most outlooks, the defender is likely to train again this week and join City ahead of their FA Cup tie against Liverpool.

John Stones
Manchester City
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