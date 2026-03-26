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John Stones Injury: Doubtful with calf discomfort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Stones is questionable for England's friendly against Uruguay while he deals with a calf injury, Ian Dennis of BBC Sport reports.

Stones has barely played in 2026 after struggling to recover from muscle problems, with his only appearances coming in FA Cup action on Feb. 14 and March 7, respectively. The defender might be sidelined over the international break, but the full extent of his injury remains unknown. In any case, all of Marc Guehi, Ruben Dias (hamstring) and Abdukodir Khusanov are currently expected to stay ahead of Stones among City's center-back options.

John Stones
Manchester City
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