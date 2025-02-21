John Stones Injury: May require surgery

Stones (thigh) was forced off the pitch during the match against Real Madrid due to an injury that could require surgery, according to coach Pep Guardiola in a press conference. "He is injured. It's a difficult one. In the next days, we will know if he needs surgery or not."

Stones will know in the coming days if surgery is necessary for the thigh injury he sustained against Real Madrid. With Stones expected to miss an extended period, Nathan Ake and Abdukodir Khusanov are likely to see increased playing time in the coming matches.