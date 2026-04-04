John Stones Injury: Out to face Liverpool
Stones (calf) is ruled out for Saturday's FA Cup clash against Liverpool.
Stones was unable to get back in time after leaving the England camp early with a calf issue, with England manager Thomas Tuchel raising the red flag earlier in the week. City will now lean on Marc Guehi, who is eligible to play in the FA Cup despite his January move from Crystal Palace, to step in and plug the hole at center-back. It's a tough break for a team trying to make a late title push, though Stones' absence doesn't shake up the starting XI too much since he had mostly been working in a rotational role this season.
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