Stones is expected to leave Manchester City at the end of the season, according to Sky Sports.

Stones looks to be ending his illustrious career with Manchester City at the end of the 2025/26 season, serving a great 10 years with the club. Following a controversial transfer to the club in 2016 due to the hefty price tag for the era, he came through as a critical player in many great seasons, most importantly playing a major role in the treble season with his unusual spot in the holding midfield. He had established himself in the defensive rotation for almost every season with the club, not falling off until the past two seasons, where he has only earned 18 league appearances. If the club's long-time defender does leave, he ends his time playing in 292 matches while bagging 19 goals and nine assists. He would fill up his trophy cabinet as well, earning a UCL title, six Premier League titles, five Carabao Cup trophies and two FA Cups, potentially earning a third to end the season.