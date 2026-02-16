John Stones News: Starts in FA Cup

Stones started and played 65 minutes in Saturday's 2-0 win over Salford City.

Stones returned to the starting XI for the first time since Nov. 25 on Saturday, featuring for just over an hour in the game. He would record a clean sheet in his time on the field, notching a tackle won, two interceptions and six clearances. After the longer absence due to his thigh injury, the defender's role at the club has taken a hit, as the addition of Marc Guehi will limit him even more, especially since Abdukodir Khusanov has started to break into the squad.