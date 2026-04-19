John Stones headshot

John Stones News: Unused from bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Stones (calf) was unused from the bench in Sunday's 2-1 win over Arsenal.

Stones was back in the matchday squad Sunday but will have to wait for his actual return, as he went unused in the highly important match, where he was likely to see minimal time in either way. After multiple spells with injury, he will hope to just end the season fit, only appearing in seven league games all season. However, he has only started in four of those games, likely to see time but in more of a rotational role.

John Stones
Manchester City
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Stones See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Stones See More
Manchester City vs Arsenal Prediction, Lineups & Best Bets (Premier League GW33)
SOC
Manchester City vs Arsenal Prediction, Lineups & Best Bets (Premier League GW33)
Author Image
Luke Atzert
Yesterday
Chelsea vs Manchester City Prediction, Lineups & Best Bets (Premier League GW32)
SOC
Chelsea vs Manchester City Prediction, Lineups & Best Bets (Premier League GW32)
Author Image
Luke Atzert
8 days ago
Liverpool vs Manchester City Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW25
SOC
Liverpool vs Manchester City Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW25
Author Image
Luke Atzert
72 days ago
Manchester United vs Manchester City Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW22
SOC
Manchester United vs Manchester City Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW22
Author Image
Luke Atzert
94 days ago
Manchester City vs Chelsea Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW20
SOC
Manchester City vs Chelsea Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW20
Author Image
Luke Atzert
106 days ago