John Stones News: Unused from bench
Stones (calf) was unused from the bench in Sunday's 2-1 win over Arsenal.
Stones was back in the matchday squad Sunday but will have to wait for his actual return, as he went unused in the highly important match, where he was likely to see minimal time in either way. After multiple spells with injury, he will hope to just end the season fit, only appearing in seven league games all season. However, he has only started in four of those games, likely to see time but in more of a rotational role.
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