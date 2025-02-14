John Tolkin Injury: Ruled out for Sunday

Tolkin is ruled out of Sunday's clash against Frankfurt due to a thigh injury, coach Marcel Rapp said in the press conference.

Tolkin will miss Sunday's game due to a thigh injury sustained in recent days. This is a significant blow for the team, as the defender has started the last two matches and recorded his first assist of the season in the most recent game. Dominik Javorcek is expected to replace him on the left flank for this match.