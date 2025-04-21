John Tolkin News: Eight cross performance

Tolkin recorded one shot (zero on goal), eight crosses (two accurate) and seven corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus RB Leipzig.

Tolkin led the Holstein Kiel attack Saturday with eight attempted crosses (two accurate) as they earned a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw versus RB Leipzig. The defender also contributed three interceptions and three clearances to the team's defensive effort over his 90 minutes of play. Since returning from a thigh injury in March, Tolkien has made four appearances (three starts) across five Holstein Kiel fixtures.