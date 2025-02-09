Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
John Tolkin headshot

John Tolkin News: Tallies assist in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Tolkin logged an assist in Holstein Kiel's 2-2 draw with Vfl Bochum Sunday.

The defender whipped in five crosses but only created one chance. It was a successful one and gave Holstein Kiel an important point. Tolkin will likely need to be more involved defensively against Eintracht Frankfurt next week but his crossing could come in handy too. Eintracht Frankfurt has surrendered at least one goal in each of its last four matches across all competitions.

John Tolkin
Holstein Kiel
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now