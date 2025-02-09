John Tolkin News: Tallies assist in draw

Tolkin logged an assist in Holstein Kiel's 2-2 draw with Vfl Bochum Sunday.

The defender whipped in five crosses but only created one chance. It was a successful one and gave Holstein Kiel an important point. Tolkin will likely need to be more involved defensively against Eintracht Frankfurt next week but his crossing could come in handy too. Eintracht Frankfurt has surrendered at least one goal in each of its last four matches across all competitions.