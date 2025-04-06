John Yeboah News: Draws rare start against Lecce

Yeboah had two shots (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Lecce.

Yeboah made the XI over Gaetano Pio Oristanio for the first time in two months after faring decently off the bench in the last tilt and was fairly peppy in a game that didn't feature a lot of offense. He might get further chances in the short term. He has recorded six shots (three on target), four key passes, two crosses (one accurate) and one interception in his last six displays.