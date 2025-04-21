John Yeboah News: Strikes in Empoli bout

Yeboah scored one goal to go with two shots (one on target), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in 28 minutes in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Empoli.

Yeboah delivered off the bench, taking advantage of a blunder by the referee to tuck it in the empty net on a corner kick for his first goal since moving to Serie A. He has started just once in the past eight matches, but he has been more effective than his main competitor, Gaetano Pio Oristanio, which should allow him to see more minutes down the stretch. He has had at least one key pass in four straight appearances, adding five shots (two on target) and two crosses (one accurate).