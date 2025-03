Yeboah had one cross (zero accurate), committed two fouls and picked up his fifth yellow card in 27 minutes in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Como.

Yeboah struggled to make an impact off the bench and will have to skip the next contest due to yellow-card accumulation. Gianluca Busio, Daniel Fila and Bjarki Steinn Bjarkason will back up likely starter Gaetano Oristanio.