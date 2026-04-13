Johnny Cardoso Injury: Available for second leg

Cardoso (thigh) returned to training with the group Monday and is an option for Tuesday's Champions League return leg against Barcelona, according to the club.

Cardoso was subbed off at halftime against Belgium and subsequent tests confirmed a muscle injury in his left thigh that has caused him to miss the last three matches, though he returned to training with the group Monday and is back available for Tuesday's Champions League second leg against Barcelona. The midfielder had been a starter prior to the injury and could regain that role in the coming matches, with Koke likely to return to his usual playing time depending on Cardoso's availability.