Johnny Cardoso Injury: Back available Sunday

Cardoso (undisclosed) trained in full with the squad Saturday and is an option for Sunday's clash against Rayo Vallecano, coach Diego Simeone said in the press conference. "Yes, he can get minutes tomorrow."

Cardoso was originally penciled in to miss Sunday's showdown with Rayo Vallecano, but the script has flipped. After spending most of the week on a progressive workload, the midfielder went full throttle in Saturday's session and is now match-ready. The midfielder will make the squad list and give the Colchoneros another option in the engine room. That green light is a major lift, especially with Pablo Barrios (thigh) ruled out for the foreseeable future.