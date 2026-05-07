Johnny Cardoso Injury: Forced to leave training Thursday

Cardoso (undisclosed) was forced to leave Thursday's team training session visibly distressed after taking a knock during a training exercise, with medical tests scheduled in the coming hours to determine the extent of the issue, according to David G. Medina of Marca.

Cardoso was accompanied off the pitch by the club doctor Oscar Celada and had to be transported by golf cart across the Cerro del Espino facilities, a concerning sight for Atletico heading into the final fixtures of the season. The midfielder has already dealt with several injuries throughout the campaign, making this latest scare particularly worrying for coach Diego Simeone's side. The club will provide a clearer picture once the results of the medical tests are confirmed. Koke should take a larger role in the midfield if Cardoso is set to miss time.