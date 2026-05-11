Johnny Cardoso Injury: Missing World Cup due to surgery

Cardoso is set for ankle surgery due to an ankle sprain with joint involvement, according to his club.

Cardoso's 2026 World Cup dreams have come to an end, as after suffering a high-grade ankle sprain in training, he will now undergo surgery. This is a major blow for the USMNT as the midfielder had a solid season playing in the Atletico midfield, leaving his national team without an important option in the middle. He ends the campaign recording 12 starts in 15 appearances and will look to recover ahead of the start of the next campaign.