Johnny Cardoso Injury: Will miss rest of season

Cardoso will miss the rest of the season with a right ankle sprain, the club confirmed Thursday.

Cardoso exited Thursday's training session, and further tests confirmed the severity of the injury, which rules him out for the rest of the 2025/26 campaign. Cardoso made 25 appearances between LaLiga and the Champions League, though most of his upside came via defensive stats. This injury also leaves Cardoso as a heavy doubt to represent the USMNT in the upcoming World Cup.