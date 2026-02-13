Johnny Cardoso Injury: Won't play Sunday

Cardoso (undisclosed) is back in training but won't be an option for Sunday's game against Rayo Vallecano, according to David G. Medina of MARCA.

Cardoso missed Thursday's game against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey, and while his return to training is a positive sign, he won't be ready to face Rayo. The midfielder will look to return to action when Atletico take on Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League on Feb. 18.