Johnny Cardoso Injury: Working with team
Cardoso (strain) was viewed in practice with his teammates Tuesday, according to El Desmarque.
Cardoso looks to possibly be back from the injury he picked up right before the break after returning to training Tuesday. He appeared to be working with the group, putting him in a decent spot to face Sevilla on Sunday. He has been a regular starter when fit, so he will hope to see that spot if deemed fit.
