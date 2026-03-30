Johnny Cardoso News: Back in Madrid

Cardoso has returned to Madrid after suffering a minor injury with the USMNT, according to Doug McIntyre of Fox Sports.

Cardoso is not going to play Tuesday's friendly with the USMNT and will instead return to his club, as the midfielder is suffering from a minor injury. With his club set for UCL play and three massive matches against Barcelona in the next few weeks, it appears the midfielder is taking a cautious route. That said, there is a good chance he is already an option for the weekend, just needing a bit of downtime before play again.