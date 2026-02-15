Johnny Cardoso News: Makes starting XI
Cardoso (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Sunday's match against Rayo Vallecano.
Cardoso is with his team and not just an option Sunday, but instead immediately starting. It is a bit surprising to see the midfielder starting immediately after only starting seven games previously (eight appearances). That said, starts should come here and there, although he is typically more of a rotational option.
