Johnny Cardoso News: Picks up muscle injury

Cardoso has suffered a muscle injury, according to manager Manuel Pellegrini, per R. Guevara of Marca. "It was seen in the tests that he has no muscle injury, but a contracture and discomfort; he will not be summoned tomorrow."

Cardoso is serving a suspension and was already out Sunday but has furthered his concerns after picking up a muscle injury. This will be something to monitor over the international break, as he will hope to be fit when they return to face Leganes on March 30.