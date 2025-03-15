Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Johnny Cardoso headshot

Johnny Cardoso News: Picks up muscle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Cardoso has suffered a muscle injury, according to manager Manuel Pellegrini, per R. Guevara of Marca. "It was seen in the tests that he has no muscle injury, but a contracture and discomfort; he will not be summoned tomorrow."

Cardoso is serving a suspension and was already out Sunday but has furthered his concerns after picking up a muscle injury. This will be something to monitor over the international break, as he will hope to be fit when they return to face Leganes on March 30.

Johnny Cardoso
Betis
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now