Johnny Cardoso News: Picks up muscle injury
Cardoso has suffered a muscle injury, according to manager Manuel Pellegrini, per R. Guevara of Marca. "It was seen in the tests that he has no muscle injury, but a contracture and discomfort; he will not be summoned tomorrow."
Cardoso is serving a suspension and was already out Sunday but has furthered his concerns after picking up a muscle injury. This will be something to monitor over the international break, as he will hope to be fit when they return to face Leganes on March 30.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now