Johnny Cardoso News: Scores in Tuesday's win

Cardoso scored his first goal of the season Tuesday, an outside-the-box strike in the 48th minute which served as the tie-winning goal. It came on one of the two shots he took in the match. He played well on the defensive end too, recording five interceptions, one clearance and one blocked shot before he was subbed off in the 83rd minute for Rodrigo Mendoza.